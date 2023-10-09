Submit Release
Cody Region welcomes new access coordinator and Thermopolis game warden

Cody - The Cody region of the Wyoming Game and Fish welcomes two individuals to their new roles in the Big Horn Basin. 
 
Spencer Carstens is the new access coordinator and previously served as a game warden in Thermopolis and Cheyenne. In his new role, Carstens will oversee hunter management areas (HMAs) and walk-in hunting and fishing areas for the Cody Region. In the Big Horn Basin, there are 78 walk-in areas and 14 HMAs providing hunters free public hunting access to nearly 400,000 acres of private land and inaccessible public land.
 
Heather Sterling has been selected as the Thermopolis game warden, replacing Carstens when she began her duties in early September.  
 
Sterling previously served as game warden in Evanston and holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries management from Texas A&M University. Prior to employment with Wyoming Game and Fish, Sterling worked for Texas Parks and Wildlife researching feral swine. 
 
The Thermopolis game warden district encompasses most of Hot Springs County and includes the Bighorn River, one of Wyoming’s premier trout fisheries. 
 
Sterling can be reached by phone at 307-480-1015 and Carstens can be reached at 307-527-7125.

Photo caption: Spencer Carstens, Access Coordinator for the Cody Region 
 

- WGFD -


 

