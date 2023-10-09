NATAL Responds Rapidly to Multi-Front Attack on Israel with Comprehensive Emotional Support Services

NATAL's Helpline provides crisis intervention & long-term care to thousands of Israeli adults and children every year. The only one of its kind in Israel, it serves as NATAL’s point of intake, and refers callers to the Clinical Unit or other professional organizations.

NATAL's Clinical Unit provides one-to-one and group clinical treatment for adults and children. With 150 therapists located throughout the country, care is provided at the NATAL Center in Tel Aviv or in hometowns of families unable to travel.