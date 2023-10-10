Hub International and Chicago SHRM Host Leadership Agility Book Launch Event With Author Pamela Meyer, Ph.D.

Just Released: New Leadership Book Helps Leaders at All Levels Stay Agile, Resilient, and Relevant

"Staying in the Game: Leading and Learning With Agility for a Dynamic Future" Highlights Leadership Lessons From Some of the World's Most Agile Leaders

Pamela Meyer is to agility what Daniel Goleman is to emotional intelligence. Staying in the Game is the guide every leader needs to grow, learn, lead, and thrive in today’s dynamic environment.” — Melissa Davis, VP Talent Management at Seagen