New Leadership Agility Book by Pamela Meyer Shares Lessons from the Slopes to the Boardroom and Beyond

What if an 82-year-old amateur ski racer held the secret to agile leadership success?"Staying in the Game" is a transformative new book by agile innovation expert Pamela Meyer, Ph.D., known for her acclaimed work, The Agility Shift. Discover the secrets of some of the world's most agile and engaged leaders.Meyer draws on her years researching masters alpine ski racers and working with agile leaders and teams across industries to present a fresh approach to leadership beyond traditional leadership roles. "Staying in the Game" equips leaders at all levels with the mindset and strategies needed to sustain their success in today's fast-paced, ever-changing world."Unlike many leadership books that act as if we leave our bodies behind or that our value at work exists only from the neck up, this book brings the whole body, mind, and spirit along for the ride. This is not a coincidence. When we bring our whole selves to work and life, we have access to a much greater source of our creative energy and power; we have a livelihood.” —From "Staying in the Game" by Pamela MeyerAdvance Praise for Staying in the Game:“Twenty years ago, we looked at emotional intelligence as the leadership differentiator. Today, it’s agility. Pamela Meyer is to agility what Daniel Goleman is to emotional intelligence. Staying in the Game is the guide every leader needs to grow, learn, lead, and thrive in today’s dynamic environment.”—Melissa Davis, VP Talent Management, Seagen“What a joyful read!” —Erik S. Dodier, Co-founder & CEO at RafterOne“Staying in the Game is a revelation for the future of work and leadership.”–Jeanette Johnson, Chief People Officer, Surepoint Technologies“A must-read for anyone who wants to continue to thrive and make an impact, whether on the slopes or in the boardroom.”—Bill Madsen, Director of NASTAR at Outside, Mayor of Snowmass Village, ColoradoStaying in the Game will help readers:- Discover how to lead and learn with agility, adapting to the challenges of a dynamic future.- Identify the most compelling aspects of your own game and leverage them to achieve success.- Develop the resilience to face uncertainty and transform setbacks into powerful comebacks.- Foster inclusive environments that empower everyone to thrive.- Inspire others to lead and follow, cultivating sustainable success.A Book For Leaders at All Levels:Staying in the Game is an essential resource for leaders and emerging leaders at all levels, providing invaluable insights and strategies to sustain success.• Learning and talent development professionals will find it an indispensable guide to fostering intrinsic motivation and continuous growth.• People and culture leaders seeking to create high-engagement workplaces and retain top talent will discover actionable advice to achieve their goals.• Anyone who yearns to stay energized and inspired in both their personal and professional lives will find this book a valuable guide.Bonus Downloadable Resources:The book includes the complimentary Embodied Agile Leaders Reflection and Action Guide and a wealth of downloadable resources; "Staying in the Game" is a resource for engaging readers' leadership potential and embracing the agility necessary for lasting success.Dive into this thought and action-provoking book and embark on a journey that will forever change how you approach leadership, innovation, and adaptation.Excerpt From the Forward of Staying in the Game:Forward By Jorgen Hesselberg, Co-founder of Comparative Agility, author of Unlocking Agility"It turns out that becoming more agile—as hard as it can be—is no match for remaining agile. Continuing to improve and adapt every day requires a different kind of leadership, one that is not based on command and control but on empowerment and learning . . . This is why I was delighted to read Staying in the Game by Pamela Meyer, a book that offers a fresh and compelling perspective on agile leadership for a dynamic future. Drawing from her extensive research and practice in various fields, including amateur alpine ski racing, improvisation, organizational development, and education, Meyer introduces the concept of Embodied Agile Leadership (EAL) as a way of leading and learning with agility for life and livelihood.EAL is not a formula or a framework but a set of principles and practices that enable leaders to engage their whole selves—body, mind, and spirit—in responding effectively to changing situations and creating a positive impact. The dynamics of EAL help leaders find their game, stay in it, and play it with energy, enthusiasm, and impact.Meyer illustrates EAL with rich and diverse stories from amateur alpine ski racers, entrepreneurs, executives, educators, activists, and others who exemplify its principles in action. She also provides practical coaching questions and tools to help readers reflect on their own experiences and apply the lessons learned to their own contexts." Author Bio : Pamela Meyer, Ph.D., is a dynamic catalyst for agile leadership and innovation. With over 20 years of experience and extensive research, she equips Fortune 500 to Fortune 50 companies with high-impact approaches that improve results. As a sought-after keynote speaker and thought leader, Pamela inspires audiences worldwide with transformative learning experiences and actionable ideas.

