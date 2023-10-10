rezStream Commitment to Minnesota Resorts on Full Display at Community of Minnesota Resorts (CMR) 2023 Fall Conference

rezStream: Full Participant & Exhibitor at CMR 2023 Fall Conference, Showcasing Reservation Software, Websites, & Marketing for MN Resorts

I’m looking forward to reconnecting with our MN resort customers and showcasing all of the new and exciting solutions we have to support resort owners and operators.” — Jeff Hebrink, rezStream Sales Director

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, a pioneering force in property management software and online reservation booking solutions for Minnesota resorts is pleased to announce its presence at the Community of Minnesota Resorts (CMR) Fall Conference for the 5th consecutive year. This event will take place from October 27-29 at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd, MN.

For over two decades, rezStream has been empowering independent resort businesses with cutting-edge solutions. Our commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with CMR's mission to support and advance the interests of the resort industry in Minnesota.

At the CMR Fall Conference, attendees can explore rezStream's comprehensive Suite of Lodging Solutions, encompassing their all-in-one Property Management System (PMS), advanced reservation booking engine technology, and expert Internet marketing services and website designs.

Don't miss this opportunity to discover the future of lodging technology with rezStream at the CMR Fall Conference 2023.

About Community of Minnesota Resorts

Community of Minnesota Resorts (CMR) is a dedicated association uniting Minnesota resort owners and operators to champion the interests of the resort industry in the state. The CMR Fall Conference serves as a networking platform, enabling knowledge sharing and the exploration of innovative solutions that drive excellence in the resort business. For more information about CMR, please visit https://minnesota-resorts.com/.

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hospitality website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent lodging businesses. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezstream.com