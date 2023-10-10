Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,198 in the last 365 days.

rezStream Commitment to Minnesota Resorts on Full Display at Community of Minnesota Resorts (CMR) 2023 Fall Conference

rezStream Better Lodging Simplified

rezStream: Full Participant & Exhibitor at CMR 2023 Fall Conference, Showcasing Reservation Software, Websites, & Marketing for MN Resorts

I’m looking forward to reconnecting with our MN resort customers and showcasing all of the new and exciting solutions we have to support resort owners and operators.”
— Jeff Hebrink, rezStream Sales Director

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, a pioneering force in property management software and online reservation booking solutions for Minnesota resorts is pleased to announce its presence at the Community of Minnesota Resorts (CMR) Fall Conference for the 5th consecutive year. This event will take place from October 27-29 at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd, MN.

For over two decades, rezStream has been empowering independent resort businesses with cutting-edge solutions. Our commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with CMR's mission to support and advance the interests of the resort industry in Minnesota.

At the CMR Fall Conference, attendees can explore rezStream's comprehensive Suite of Lodging Solutions, encompassing their all-in-one Property Management System (PMS), advanced reservation booking engine technology, and expert Internet marketing services and website designs.

Don't miss this opportunity to discover the future of lodging technology with rezStream at the CMR Fall Conference 2023.

About Community of Minnesota Resorts
Community of Minnesota Resorts (CMR) is a dedicated association uniting Minnesota resort owners and operators to champion the interests of the resort industry in the state. The CMR Fall Conference serves as a networking platform, enabling knowledge sharing and the exploration of innovative solutions that drive excellence in the resort business. For more information about CMR, please visit https://minnesota-resorts.com/.

About rezStream
rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hospitality website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent lodging businesses. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezstream.com

Lyles Armour
rezStream
+1 720-420-7783
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

rezStream Commitment to Minnesota Resorts on Full Display at Community of Minnesota Resorts (CMR) 2023 Fall Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more