San Francisco Bay Coffee’s Pumpkin Spice is Back
Pumpkin Spice OneCUP™ Pods are available online and on Amazon.LINCOLN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Coffee, a leading purveyor of quality coffee, is proud to usher in the fall season with their ever-popular Pumpkin Spice OneCUP™ coffee pods. Their medium roast Pumpkin Spice Blend is a classic mix of pumpkin, cinnamon, and a hint of nutmeg. Whether they’re used to start the day or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon, Pumpkin Spice OneCUP™ coffee pods offer a perfect way to enhance any autumn day!
San Francisco Bay Coffee’s OneCUP™ coffee pods are packed with 100% Arabica coffee. and are packaged right here in the USA. Gourmet coffee is roasted to a medium color and packed fresh into a mesh filter with a plant-based ring to hold it together. All of San Francisco Bay Coffee’s OneCUP™ coffee pods are certified commercially compostable which means no plastic cups added to landfills. Compatible with most K-Cup brewers, OneCUP™ coffee pods are very easy to use.
Coffee lovers nationwide can order their Pumpkin Spice OneCUP™ coffee pods from San Francisco Bay Coffee’s website or on Amazon.
San Francisco Bay Coffee takes great pride in providing the finest, freshly roasted, flavorful, and sustainable coffee. Pumpkin Spice is yet another exciting flavor to add to the cool autumn season!
About the Company:
Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers not only in California but the whole world! Roasting over 30 million pounds of coffee annually, San Francisco Bay Coffee believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!
San Francisco Bay Coffee
San Francisco Bay Coffee
+1 800-829-1300
service@sfbaycoffee.com