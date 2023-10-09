Juvenile Injured in UTV Rollover in New Ipswich

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

October 9, 2023

New Ipswich, NH – On October 8, 2023 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover on private property in the Town of New Ipswich. Upon notification of the incident, members of the New Ipswich Fire Department and Souhegan Valley Ambulance Service along with law enforcement personnel from the New Ipswich Police Department all responded. The initial call reported that a male juvenile was injured in the incident.

Once on scene, law enforcement personnel were able to determine that the UTV was operated by another juvenile. The on-scene investigation revealed that the operator lost control of the UTV resulting in it rolling over. The injured juvenile was ultimately transport from the scene to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash. Both juveniles were not wearing helmets when the crash occurred.

No Further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation by NH Conservation Officers. For more information about safe riding please visit www.ride.nh.gov.