CIDRZ is awarded over $40 Million Dollars Cooperative Agreement

The US Department of Defense (DOD) has awarded CIDRZ and its consortium partner, Development Aid from People to People Zambia (DAPP Zambia), a four-year cooperative agreement worth over 40 Million US Dollars.

CIDRZ Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Qua-Enoo, made the announcement when he and a delegation from the US Embassy and cooperating partners paid a courtesy call on the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Major General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele.

Mr. Qua-Enoo said through this cooperative agreement, CIDRZ and DAPP will provide technical assistance to the Defence Force Medical Services (DFMS) to harness existing systems to initiate and scale innovative HIV prevention and care strategies.

He said the collaboration will be carried out with the active engagement of recipients of care and key stakeholders to address gaps and deliver the necessary results needed to control and end the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Mr. Qua-Enoo affirmed CIDRZ’s commitment to work with the Zambia Defence Force in strengthening HIV/AIDS programmes.

“CIDRZ is a trusted partner that has produced reliable and well-documented research work. We remain committed to embracing ideas from various stakeholders.” He said.

Meanwhile, Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Major General Zyeele, has welcomed the support from the US Department of Defense, noting that the Zambia Army prioritises the well-being of its personnel and that he remained optimistic the two organisations will collaborate well with the Defence Force in strengthening the HIV/ AIDS programme. Also in attendance at the event were heads of various branches from Army headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Kenion from the US Embassy, DAPP Managing Director Elise Seorensen and the CIDRZ Project Director Dr Mwangelwa Mubiana