Murat ISIK and IGEME are Organizing Health Tourism Vision Meetings Around the World

İSTANBUL, TüRKIYE, October 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Murat ISIK and IGEME are Organizing Health Tourism Vision Meetings Around the WorldMurat ISIK, one of the leading names in the health tourism sector, and IGEME (Export Development Center) continue to be a pioneer in the sector, which they entered in 2010 with the start of incentives, with their health tourism book and trainings in 2015.The IGEME team, which likes to act ahead of its colleagues in Turkiye in its innovative work, is moving its organization abroad with the increase in training and organizations in Turkiye and the proliferation of imitations.For the first time in Turkiye, Murat ISIK and the IGEME team are taking health tourism summits and health tourism training abroad in 2023 within the scope of the "Turkiye: the Land of Dreams and Opportunities" project.On October 26th in Amsterdam, on November 9th in Düsseldorf and on December 21st in Paris, health tourism training, health tourism vision meetings and incentives in Turkiye will be explained to entrepreneurs and investors in these three countries. "Turkiye: the Land of Dreams and Opportunities" project will also go down in history as the first private sector project in Turkiye.Murat ISIK has decided to take his export and health tourism summits and trainings, which have attracted great interest in Turkiye, abroad. This important step aims to increase international cooperation in the health tourism sector and provide training opportunities for industry professionals.Murat ISIK is well known for his experience and leadership skills in the field of health tourism. IGEME (Export Development Center) is an organization that works to increase Turkiye's exports and to ensure that sectors are competitive in international markets.Health Tourism Vision Meetings, Summits and Trainings: From Turkiye to the WorldMurat ISIK and IGEME have decided to bring the health tourism summits and trainings organized in Turkiye to the international platform. These events provide an important meeting point and training opportunity for professionals operating in the health tourism sector. The events to be organized abroad will give international participants the chance to learn the latest developments and best practices of the sector.Murat ISIK, CEO of IGEME, explained this step as follows: "Developing exports is our core business, health tourism service exports is a growing sector worldwide and sharing knowledge and experiences in this field is of great importance. Health Tourism Summits and Trainings, which we are moving from Turkiye to abroad, will offer international cooperation and training opportunities to industry professionals.This step is also very exciting for us. In this context, we are doing our best to support the growth and development of our sector. The events we will organize abroad will enable the health tourism sector to come together better on a global level.With its vision and pioneering role, IGEME and Murat ISIK will continue to work to do what has not been done in Turkiye. With the maturity and pleasure of having trained the competitors in our sector, we have now turned our route abroad. We believe that we are carrying out a very important task for our country by explaining Turkiye’s health tourism and export potential and incentives to Turks, foreigners and entrepreneurs abroad.We consider it our duty to do our part to bring more investors to Turkiye to explain these opportunities in Turkiye and to reduce the current account deficit.Unfortunately, our plans can be the dreams of others. We set out to do great things by exceeding our limits in this regard. I hope we will set an example to the world."General Coordinator Nergis ALTINTAS said, "These projects are carried out to put Turkiye's signature on the world beyond a company, and with the MedicalinTurkiye project, we will do work that touches the hearts of the world."Leading names of the sector will take part in the health tourism summit and trainings as speakers and provide valuable information to the participants about the future of the sector. Incentives in Turkiye, the potential of health tourism in Turkiye, and the potential to make money together will be explained, and entrepreneurs abroad will be encouraged to work for Turkiye and to establish offices, branches or investments in Turkiye.Bilge Fatma ISIK, General Manager of MedicalinTurkiye, said that their work is not only for Turkiye; they are about to export the "Health Tourism Consultancy" service and the "Health Tourism Specialization Training" program and that rival countries want to receive services from Turkiye and IGEME to learn about health tourism and service exports.There are many medical tourism companies in Turkiye, but since most of them imitate and repeat each other, these medical tourism companies have been doing inefficient work with numerous organizations in a narrow and small market for a long time, which does not benefit both the medical tourism companies and Turkiye. This is why IGEME, as always, is undertaking this project to bring a different perspective to both its colleagues and the country through innovative approaches.This step taken to contribute to the growth of the health tourism sector and to make the sector more sustainable is considered an exciting development for the future of the sector.Press Contact:MedicalinTürkiyeTelephone: +90 549 736 46 04E-mail: igeme@igeme.com.trWebsite: https://www.igeme.com.tr/ Keywords: Murat ISIK, IGEME, health tourism, health tourism training, MedicalinTurkiye, Turkiye: the Land of Dreams and Opportunities.

