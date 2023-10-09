Podcast: Cold Weather Operating Tips
Oct. 9, 2023
Winter weather is just around the corner, and that requires business aircraft operators to prepare now for the harsh realities of freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice. Here are a series of tips on how to get ready for flying this winter. “One of the bigger challenges is away from home base [and determining] what those resources are,” notes former NBAA Safety Committee Chair Greg Hamelink. “Look ahead at the weather forecasts at the destination airport. What are the temps going to be? Is there a possibility of freezing rain?”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Chris Behn, CAM, manager of aircraft maintenance with John Deere Aviation
- Greg Hamelink, director of the Business Travel Center for Whirlpool Corporation and past chair of the NBAA Maintenance Committee
October 2, 2023
A recent NBAA News Hour webinar answered some common questions regarding insurability of business aircraft held under an LLC. In fact, there were so many questions that they couldn't all be addressed during that webinar, so we've brought back three of the presenters to answer them.Listen Now
September 25, 2023
Unstabilized approaches, get-there-itis, flight-plan continuation bias and not fully understanding aircraft runway performance are reasons why runway excursions continue to be one of the most common safety challenges facing Part 91 operators. Training on how to effectively deal with such events can help reduce the threat, but having a backup plan may be most important.Listen Now
September 18, 2023
Smaller Part 91 operators face the same challenges as their larger counterparts, but they do so with fewer resources. That makes it important for the aviation manager to not only set the right example, but for everyone in the department to lead from their respective positions to create a safe and professional operation.Listen Now
September 11, 2023
Aircraft refurbishments continue to be in high demand, with new paint, cabin refreshes and connectivity solutions just a few of the popular upgrades available for business aircraft. Many times, it's ideal to combine this work with scheduled maintenance or overhauls, so planning ahead and scheduling refurbishment during maintenance downtime is as important as ever.Listen Now