Podcast: Cold Weather Operating Tips

Oct. 9, 2023

Winter weather is just around the corner, and that requires business aircraft operators to prepare now for the harsh realities of freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice. Here are a series of tips on how to get ready for flying this winter. “One of the bigger challenges is away from home base [and determining] what those resources are,” notes former NBAA Safety Committee Chair Greg Hamelink. “Look ahead at the weather forecasts at the destination airport. What are the temps going to be? Is there a possibility of freezing rain?”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

Chris Behn, CAM, manager of aircraft maintenance with John Deere Aviation

Greg Hamelink, director of the Business Travel Center for Whirlpool Corporation and past chair of the NBAA Maintenance Committee