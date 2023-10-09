Massachusetts Bizav Leader Challenges Newspaper’s Finger-Pointing

Oct. 9, 2023

When a Boston Globe’s one-sided opinion piece failed to explain business aviation’s economic benefit and sustainability leadership, a local industry leader set the record straight.

Read the full letter to the editor:

Business Aviation is a Key Contributor to Mass. Economy

Hanscom Field in Bedford needs more hangars. Business aviation is a robust part of our Massachusetts economy and provides a huge impact.

According to a 2019 economic impact study completed by the Aeronautics Division of the state Department of Transportation, this industry employs more than 199,000 people in Massachusetts, provides $24.7 billion in economic output to the Commonwealth, and contributes $1 billion in taxes to the state’s coffers.

Most of the emissions from business aircraft flights occur outside our state borders. These aircraft are used by leaders of our local companies to cement relationships and drive business, which help increase jobs, revenue, and taxes for the Commonwealth.

If these aircraft are not hangared at Hanscom, they will end up in adjacent states, costing Massachusetts jobs, revenue, and a tax base.

Companies such as Boston MedFlight and New England Donor Services use their aircraft to provide lifesaving care to patients.

Senator Elizabeth Warren reportedly has flown on business aircraft. We should applaud a prominent politician representing the state for making use of this important sector of our economy.

Our industry takes green initiatives seriously. The use of sustainable aviation fuel is poised to grow from $1 billion in sales currently to $131.1 billion in 2033. Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft are on a similar trajectory, forecast to grow from $1.2 billion in sales to $23.4 billion in 2030. Carbon offset credits are another sign that we are in this together.

Notwithstanding the cries of alarmists, business aviation in the Commonwealth should be celebrated for the positive impact it provides to our residents.

Dave Richter, President

Massachusetts Business Aviation Association