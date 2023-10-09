Southeast Judicial Applicants to be Considered for Judicial Appointment

On September 25, 2023 members of the State Bar Association of North Dakota were notified of a judicial opening in the Southeast Judicial District. The opening was created due to the appointment of Judge Cherie Clark to Judgeship No. 11 in the East Central Judicial District.

The following eight (8) lawyers have submitted an application:

Brian L. Johnson (Bismarck)

Jeffrey K. Leadbetter (Lisbon)

Lilie A. McRoberts (Mazeppa, MN)

Paul C. Murphy (Carrington)

Joseph K. Nwoga (Yuma, AZ)

Scott R. Sandness (Jamestown)

James T. Shockman (Berlin)

Leah J. Viste (Fargo)

The Judicial Nominating Committee will conduct interviews of these eight candidates. Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward candidates for the judgeship to Governor Doug Burgum.