Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,800 in the last 365 days.

Southeast Judicial Applicants to be Considered for Judicial Appointment

On September 25, 2023 members of the State Bar Association of North Dakota were notified of a judicial opening in the Southeast Judicial District. The opening was created due to the appointment of Judge Cherie Clark to Judgeship No. 11 in the East Central Judicial District.

The following eight (8) lawyers have submitted an application:

  • Brian L. Johnson (Bismarck)
  • Jeffrey K. Leadbetter (Lisbon)
  • Lilie A. McRoberts (Mazeppa, MN)
  • Paul C. Murphy (Carrington)
  • Joseph K. Nwoga (Yuma, AZ)
  • Scott R. Sandness (Jamestown)
  • James T. Shockman (Berlin)
  • Leah J. Viste (Fargo)

The Judicial Nominating Committee will conduct interviews of these eight candidates. Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward candidates for the judgeship to Governor Doug Burgum.

You just read:

Southeast Judicial Applicants to be Considered for Judicial Appointment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more