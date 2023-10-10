Gartner Honors ewiz commerce: Best Value, Most Recommended, & Best Customer Support in the Small Business eCommerce

Triple accolades from Gartner underscore ewiz commerce’s commitment to empowering small businesses with top-tier, trusted, and supportive eCommerce solutions.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ewiz commerce, a leading provider of AI-powered eCommerce solutions with 22 years of industry experience, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized by the Gartner Digital Markets (Owner of Capterra, GetApp and Software Advice) with three prestigious awards in the Small Business eCommerce Category for 2022:

#1 Best Value

#1 Most Recommended

#1 Best Customer Support

This acknowledgment from Gartner Digital Markets, which is the top destination for software buyers globally to discover and research the best software, highlights ewiz commerce’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value, garnering strong recommendations from users, and providing unparalleled customer support to small businesses venturing into the eCommerce space.

A Triad of Recognitions for ewiz commerce

ewiz commerce has been diligently serving both B2B and B2C sectors, supporting over 940 businesses globally with its innovative solutions.

The company’s recognition as the Best Value underscores its dedication to offering cost-effective, high-quality eCommerce solutions that drive business growth and success for small enterprises.

The Most Recommended award is a testament to the positive feedback and strong endorsements ewiz commerce has received from its satisfied customer base. Clients have consistently praised the platform for its user-friendly interface, rapid deployment, and AI-driven marketing tools that personalize the shopping experience and boost sales.

Receiving the Best Customer Support award reflects ewiz commerce’s customer-centric approach. With a team of over 1700 experts spread across three countries, the company provides 24/7 support and training, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for all users.

Words from the Leadership

Rajesh Patel, CEO of Powerweave Group of Companies, which owns the brand ewiz commerce, expressed immense gratitude and excitement over the badges. He stated, "These recognitions from Gartner validate our hard work and dedication in providing unmatched value, support, and solutions that our clients not only love but also enthusiastically recommend.

Our team is dedicated to understanding and addressing the crucial challenges and opportunities our customers face, and we are committed to empowering them with the tools and support they need to thrive in the digital marketplace.

The value we are creating is evident and measurable, benefiting both our clients and their customers. The visible impact on customer retention, lifetime value, margin contributions, and inventory turnover is a testament to the effectiveness of our solutions.

These badges we earned serve as a daily reminder and commitment for our entire organization to continuously support value creation for our clients. And nothing will stop us!"

Here is what some of the recent reviewers had to say about ewiz commerce:

“We love it! Our website is always functional, we have wonderful support, and changes can be made quickly with very little effort when required. We really enjoy the ease of use; it is very intuitive to what our needs are, and the customer support has been wonderful.” – Rebel J., Customer Service Manager

“Meets our needs without exception. Our site allows for easy categorization and organization of our various product lines in order for our customers to easily find and understand options and pricing. The ability to customize to our design and to add imagery and videos is a nice feature.” – Jarod J., VP Sales & Marketing

“Operating smoothly! People that login in to the site are registering with us and asking to join our email campaign. The functionality is very diverse and gives us a lot of ways to help our customers view and engage with our site.” – Issac Z., President, Public Relations and Communications

About ewiz commerce

ewiz commerce has been a powerhouse in the eCommerce industry for over two decades, serving over 940+ businesses globally. With a focus on innovation and customer success, the company offers a complete suite of advanced eCommerce technology and AI solutions to full-stack go-to-market services designed to drive digital success for B2B and B2C enterprises worldwide.

You can read more about the shortlist methodology here. To learn more about our award-winning eCommerce solutions, visit our website: www.ewizcommerce.com

