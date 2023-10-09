Catalyzing Change in Healthcare: ECLAT Health Solutions Acquires Excite Health Partners HIM Division, Ushering in a New Era of Innovation and Service

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECLAT Health Solutions is excited to announce the successful acquisition of the Health Information Management (HIM) division of Excite Health Partners. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the healthcare industry, bringing together two powerhouse organizations with a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional service.

"We are thrilled to be working with ECLAT Health Solutions. ECLAT is a world-class organization, and our Excite team is extremely motivated for our collective future," said Stephen Putt, Managing Partner of Excite Health Partners.

This acquisition unites two leadership teams, each with a proven track record of success, to drive the combined company's growth. The collective experience and knowledge will allow for creative and innovative service solutions that benefit clients and patients alike.

One of the key benefits of this acquisition is the expanded service offerings. ECLAT Health Solutions will now be able to provide both global HIM offerings through Excite Health Partners' robust network and experienced team members. This expanded portfolio will offer clients, both new and existing, a wider range of options to meet their evolving needs and requirements.

Furthermore, by joining forces, the company will have an extended global footprint, enabling it to reach new markets and meet the various needs of a larger client base while fostering growth opportunities.

"As we welcome the Excite team to ECLAT, our excitement is matched by our unwavering dedication to meeting our clients' needs. Together, our goal is to seamlessly integrate our teams, maintaining our shared commitment to exceptional service and preserving the culture that has defined our success," stated Karthik Polsani, Founder & Group CEO of ECLAT Health Solutions.

ABOUT EXCITE HEALTH PARTNERS:

Excite Health Partners was established to address the growing Health Information Management needs of healthcare organizations across the country. As a leading provider of managed services focused on Revenue Cycle, HIM, and CDI solutions, Excite has consistently delivered valuable services to health systems nationwide. With a leadership team boasting over 40 years of combined experience, Excite is well-equipped to tackle the challenges in the Health Information Management space.

Excite places a high value on culture, values, and employees. The organization prioritizes integrity, respect, and innovation and fosters an environment where employees can thrive. Culture, values, and employees are the core pillars of Excite's organization.

ABOUT ECLAT HEALTH SOLUTIONS:

ECLAT Health Solutions, meaning "Brilliance" in French, offers comprehensive global healthcare support services, including medical coding, medical billing, and healthcare revenue cycle consulting. ECLAT's business model is built on the premise that healthcare providers require a partner who can reduce their administrative burden, allowing them to focus on delivering excellent patient care.

ECLAT values its people and creates an environment that balances work and fun for its teams. The organization emphasizes client-centricity, openness, ethics, innovation, and outcome-driven approaches.

The acquisition, which was successfully concluded on July 21, 2023, marks a pivotal moment for the company. Moving ahead, the organization will seamlessly operate under the names ECLAT Health Solutions and Excite Health Partners. This merger signifies a substantial leap toward providing exceptional healthcare solutions to clients worldwide.