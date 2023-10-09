The Road Never Ends a film by Michael Movanis shows the lives of people in Middle East and Africa, was screened in Egypt

The Road Never Ends is a film by Micheal Mouaness that shows the current life of people in countries such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia and Iraq. The Road Never Ends is a film by Micheal Mouaness that shows the current life of people in countries such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia and Iraq. The Road Never Ends is a film by Micheal Mouaness that shows the current life of people in countries such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia and Iraq.

The film was shown in 3 cinema halls simultaneously and attracted more than 500 spectators in Cairo on October 6, 2023 from 7:00 PM Cairo, Egypt, at 302 Lab

Interviewees face up to the past and tell their own story to the people.” — Micheal Mouaness

CAIRO, EGYPT, October 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Road Never Ends is a film directed by Michael Movanis that shows the current lives of people in countries such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia and Iraq. The film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and received high praise. The film focuses on the conflicts and challenges that people in these countries face on a daily basis. A new documentary screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival sheds light on the unhealed wounds of people in the Middle East and North Africa region. Through interviews, videos, and narration, the film reveals the pain and suffering experienced by many people in the region. The Road Never Ends was well received by filmmakers at the Cannes Film Festival. The film tells the story of the director's travels through the Middle East and his interactions with the people he meets there. Nick Yvari is Director of the Italian Middle East Cooperation Department, and expressed his desire to introduce the film to a wider audience in Europe and the Middle East. The film was shown in 3 cinema halls in Cairo simultaneously and attracted more than 500 spectators in Cairo on October 6, 2023 from 7:00 PM Cairo, Egypt, at 302 Lab. Many VIP guests attended the screening. Despite the difficulty of the subject, the film was very well received by the audience. "The interviewees confront the past and tell their own story to the people." The documentary "The Road Never Ends" has been selected by many programmers for several film festivals such as the Red Sea International Film Festival. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, National Geographic Channel, NGCA, and other major television stations have expressed their willingness to broadcast the documentary. There were many interviews conducted after the screening. The Intellect Pictures film distributor said it is scheduled to be released in Morocco, UAE and Lebanon this year.

