Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism will be hosting the much sought International Association Supporting Hospitality and Tourism Education and Training (EURHODIP) 2023 Conference. The conference will took place on 1-5 November, 2023.

In the 30th EURHODIP Conference; student competitions and other interesting events in four different categories, Food and Beverage Management, Tourism Management, Marketing Management and Culinary Arts, will be organized.

Distinguished speakers and guests from international tourism industry will attend and contribute to the conference. Researchers, educators of tourism, master’s and doctoral students and professionals from the industry sector will present papers in the academic conference.

EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç stated that nearly 200 participants from abroad and Cyprus are expected to participate in the conference. Stating that, this year’s conference theme is determined as “Sustainability and Innovation in Tourism and Gastronomy”, Prof. Dr. Kılıç underlined that many prestigious speakers and guests from the tourism industry are to attend the event.

EURHODIP is an international association representing over 120 schools from more than 30 countries around the world that supports hospitality and tourism education and training. Over the last 40 years, passionate individuals from different backgrounds contributed to the EURHODIP by presenting their cultures and expertise. From Tourism and Gastronomy to teaching and scientific research, EURHODIP serves as a platform where everyone can exchange ideas. The 30th EURHODIP conference offers students and tourism stakeholders the opportunity to enrich their skills, experience and compare the characteristics of different cultures.

Further information and updates regarding the 2023 EURHODIP Conference are available at http://eurhodip2023.com website.