Natural Resource Commission to meet Oct. 12

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 12, in the Wallace State Office Building, Conference Room 2 North, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Oct. 12 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC-Stephens State Forest *Timber Sale Contract with Kendrick, Inc.-Pikes Peak State Park *Timber Sale Contract with Ben Bruggeman-Yellow River State Forest

Approval of the Sept. 14 Minutes

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Contract with the Iowa Economic Development Authority

REAP City Parks and Open Space Grants (FY24)

REAP County Grants (FY24)

REAP Private/Public Cost-Share Grants (FY24)

*Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC-Stephens State Forest

*Timber Sale Contract with Kendrick, Inc.-Pikes Peak State Park

*Timber Sale Contract with Ben Bruggeman-Yellow River State Forest

Timber Sale Contract with Meister Log and Lumber Co.-Yellow River State Forest

Contract with Black Hawk County Conservation Board (Casey Lake)

Small Construction Projects-Sweet Marsh WMA Road Repair, Shell Rock Bend WMA Road Maintenance and Culvert Replacement/Install

Large Construction Projects Casey Lake Restoration-Tama County Red Rock WMA/Lake Keomah, Road Maintenance (Marion, Warren and Mahaska Counties) Tieville Bend, Pump Replacement-Monona County

Land Acquisition Rolling Hills Wildlife Management Area, Madison County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Otter Creek, Fayette County-Boyer

Chapter 19, “Forfeited Property”-Notice of Intended Action (rescissions)

Chapter 18, “Rental Fee Schedule for State-Owned Property, Riverbed, Lakebed, and Waterfront Lands”; Chapter 19, “Sand and Gravel Permits”-Notices of Intended Action (rescissions)

Chapter 29, “Local Recreation Infrastructure Grants Program”-Notice of Intended Action (rescissions)

Chapter 32, “Private Open Space Lands”-Notice of Intended Action (rescissions)

General Discussion

Next meeting, Nov. 9, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc