“Shilda Winery” – ancient traditions blended with energy efficiency

More benefit to the environment – less cost to the company. This is the main value that makes energy efficiency to be distinguished. One of the most important ways to save natural resources and reduce environmental pollution is the promotion as well as the development of energy efficiency. Energy-efficient planning and equipment of buildings, offices, and enterprises significantly reduces the carbon traces and contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Shilda Winery” is making its best efforts to tackle the issue of global climate challenges. For four consecutive years, “Shilda” produces approximately 1.4 million wine bottles of 25 types per year through an energy-efficient enterprise with Italian and French produced equipment.

“Shilda Winery” launched the production of wine with energy-efficient technologies with the support of the European Union, within the frames of energy credit in 2019. As a result of equipping winery with energy-efficient technologies, the company reduced electricity consumption per unit of manufactured products by 50-60%. Thus, the enterprise saves 63 thousand euros per year.

Electricity is the main energy source of power used in wine production. Most of the energy is spent on cooling, in order to release the heat generated by fermentation and ensure the quality of the products. Energy-efficient refrigeration units provide a great benefit to “Shilda Winery” considering that, if the old refrigerator consumed approximately 500 kilowatts of electricity per hour, the refrigerators owned by the company consume only 200.

With its successful eco-friendly business model, “Shilda Winery” won an award within the framework of the European Sustainable Energy Week.

Along with the equipment, the lighting of “Winery in Shilda” is also energy-efficient: the incandescent lamps in the company have long been replaced by LED lamps.

Care for the environment is visible in the company’s restaurant and yard as well. Authentic design, second-hand furniture and decorations made of wood and other material waste reflect the values of sustainable development, waste management and environmental care in general.

Management of the energy and efficiency is one of the important initiatives for establishing the company’s productivity, quality and true values. Sustainable viticulture improves the quality of wine and contributes to the correct positioning of the country on the global market map.

The products of “Shilda Winery” have gone beyond the borders of Georgia already for years, they actively participate in international exhibitions annually and are also the holders of important awards. In the future, the company plans to create many interesting wines and new flavors.