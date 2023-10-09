PM inaugurates ‘SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX,’ The Collaborative Tech Ecosystem on the 4th floor of Siam Paragon
'SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX,' an extraordinary Collaborative Tech Ecosystem.WATTANA, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 4, 2023, Siam Paragon held the grand opening event for "SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX," the Collaborative Tech Ecosystem with a floorspace of over 4,000 square meters on the 4th floor of Siam Paragon. With an investment of exceeding 200 million baht, this symbolizes a significant stride in Siam Paragon's mission to redefine excellence and cater to future lifestyles in 'The World of Tomorrow.' Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Head of the Pheu Thai Family and Deputy Chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, graced the inauguration ceremony. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering including, Ms.Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Paragon Development Co., Ltd., Mr.Arthid Nanthawithaya, Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Plc., and Dr. Arak Sutivong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Plc., as well as top executives representing various tech companies across all fields of the industry.
SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX is a testament to the dynamic synergy between Siam Piwat and a collaborative network of partners. This collective effort encompasses over 10 co-founding partner organizations, exceeding 100 partner organizations, and a remarkable assembly of over 1,000 distinguished opinion leaders and experts from the global tech industry. Rooted in a dedication to continual growth, the space empowers individuals of all ages – from aspiring minds to seasoned professionals – fostering the exchange of knowledge, self-improvement, inspiration, and exploration of cutting-edge technologies. Anchored in the guiding principle of 'Smarter, Better, Richer,' this initiative equips individuals and society at large for a future-driven by technology, while championing sustainable development.
Within this innovative space, knowledge and cutting-edge technologies take center stage, each showcased within distinct Future Communities: Dev Connect, Blockchain Web3 & Fintech, New Tech, Health Tech, Gamer’s Guild, AI Arena, and Social Co-Creators. This ambitious ecosystem brings together a stellar lineup of partners including SCBX, Focus, BITCAST, Connex, DEPA, JIB, Looloo Tech x Samitivej, SiamSandbox, SYNNEX, Techsauce, TFA, TIKTOK, The Standard, Money & Banking, AIS, ONESIAM SuperApp, and more.
Other zones in SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX include SCBX NEXT STAGE, a spacious venue accommodating up to 300 attendees, specifically curated for seminars and workshops to foster lively knowledge exchange. Moreover, an exhibition area dedicated to a diverse range of creative art forms, curated to captivate younger generations, will debut with an awe-inspiring digital art exhibition by world-renowned French artist Miguel Chevalier. This promises an unprecedented interactive experience for the Thai audience, creating an atmosphere of excitement and wonder.
A highlight of the grand opening was the Global Tech Talk @ SCBX Next Tech, which being held from October 4-8, 2023, featuring the largest panel of influential figures in the global tech industry. Among the distinguished tech experts participating were Mr. Alejandro Navia, Co-Founder & President of NFT NOW; Mr. Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO of THE SANDBOX; Mr. Brendon Matheson, Solution Area Specialist App Innovation of Microsoft; Mr. Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO & Managing Partner of Hashed; Mr. Reuben Lim, COO of Singapore Fintech Association; Mr. Derrick Loi, General Manager International Business of the Digital Technology Business Group of Ant Group; Mr. Michael Sung, Chairman Horizen Digital and Director Institute of Digital Finance Innovation (IDFI) from Zhejiang University International Business School; Mr. Atul Harkisanka, Regional Business Head of LinkedIn; and Mr. Dave Davani, CEO of Blue Resources.
Additionally, in line with Siam Piwat’s strong commitment to sustainability, the organization is not only forging ahead into the future but also placing a premium on responsible electronic waste management within the development of NEXT TECH as a tech community. To this end, Siam Piwat has joined forces with SYNNEX, a frontrunner in the IT ecosystem, to take proactive steps in reducing e-waste pollution and combating global warming. This partnership will see the installation of e-waste collection points, guaranteeing the proper disposal of discarded electronic devices.
“The launch of SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX, the Collaborative Tech Ecosystem, signifies a remarkable shit in the shopping center and retail landscape. It is poised to cater to the lifestyles of the future and stands as a pivotal milestone in the comprehensive transformation toward ‘The World of Tomorrow’,” said Chadatip.”
For inquiries, lalintip.a@siamparagon.co.th
Palida Jantratip
Ideal Blockchain Event Organizer co.,ltd
+66 91 415 2929
email us here