SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL Celebrates Success of 100,000+ NFT Giveaway, Plans to Expand Project Nationwide and Internationally
SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL, a project to promote tourism through Web3 technology by giving out NFTs to tourists to redeem for benefits under the mascot "Nong Sukjai"THAILAND, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL, a project to promote tourism through Web3 technology by giving out NFTs to tourists to redeem for benefits under the mascot "Nong Sukjai" of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, has been successful in its first two phases with over 100,000 NFTs given away.
The project is now preparing to partner with leading Thai businesses, startups, and Web3 communities.
Mr. Nares Laopannarai, Director of Crypto City Connext and project manager of SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL under the support of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, revealed that the project aims to promote and develop the tourism economy of Thailand with art, culture, and fun, as the name "SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL."
In the first phase, the SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL project gave away 5,550 NFTs, "Sukjai Songkran Edition 2023," at five popular Songkran venues in Thailand during the Thai Songkran festival. In addition, more than 20 artists participated in the project and gave away more than 29,000 NFTs. The project was a success and was able to give away a total of 34,478 NFTs. Last phase, the SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL project will collaborate with local partners in 5 provinces, which are major tourist cities in every region of Thailand, to give away NFTs "Sukjai Community Edition 2023" through stores at tourist destinations, reaching a total of 75,818 pieces.
In the next phase, the SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL project will expand the area of NFT distribution to promote tourism in Thailand and raise awareness of the mascot "Sukjai" and tourist attractions of Thailand to be known internationally.
Recently, the project has prepared to participate in the Amazing Thailand-Craft Your Journey Consumer Fair on August 24-27, 2023, at Atrium, Tower 3-4, Suntec City Mall, Singapore, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
The project's partners that will help support the project to be known to a broad audience and help in providing Web3 technology experiences to Sukjai NFT holders in the next phase include: The "Delicious, Travel, Use Sukjai Smart Travel TOP1000" campaign collaborates with various partners such as the Tourism Industry Council of Thailand, UOB, and O2O. It is a campaign with over 1,000 tourism operators. The project intends to cooperate with the Sukjai Smart Travel project in creating marketing activities to promote tourism operators to have more customers and income and enhance the potential of tourism operators in the tourism industry.
Using digital technology to develop businesses that can create sustainable growth in the business's economic, environmental, and community aspects, as well as a business knowledge platform. In addition, it creates attraction from Tripster, a Web3 platform to provide additional benefits to tourists.
Sukjai Smart Travel, in the next phase, expands the scope for secondary tourism to have more unique Thai activities by developing or conserving to increase opportunities and attractions for Thai tourism to the international level, such as Jaothui, a project that uses blockchain for the livestock industry and promotes the conservation of Thai buffaloes, FANDOM and the Miss Thai Beauty pageant stage to promote the promotion of Thailand's soft power of the community through promotion from contestants, and Thinniyom in conservation tourism and learning about nature, including focusing on the Biodiversity Crisis or the rapid decline in biodiversity, which affects some supply chains that are about to disappear. Just one part can have a significant impact on the human world in terms of food shortages.
The project is also supported by leading Thai businesses such as Central Group, Jaymart, and Bird Express, which will offer various benefits of their products to Sukjai NFT holders, as well as technology partners such as Om Platform, a developer of Digital Wallet and Big Bang Theory, a developer of Metaverse As A Service platform.
"The next phase of SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and will be a long-term project to promote tourism operators as well as tourism communities nationwide to use Web3 technology to stimulate tourism to grow sustainably. We are happy to open to partners from all sectors to support the project in all dimensions.”
About Crypto City Connext was founded in 2021 to provide a basic protocol for government, private, and community organizations to access technology.
