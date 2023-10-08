Security Alert: REGIONAL SECURITY ALERT

The situation in Israel continues to be unpredictable and U.S. citizens throughout the region should take caution. Individuals should follow local government advice to increase their security awareness, avoid areas around demonstrations, and check local media for updates and traffic advisories. U.S. citizens who need assistance should contact the closest U.S. embassy or consulate.

U.S. citizens who wish to leave the region and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the border crossings or verify flights at nearby airports.

You can find additional information regarding steps to take in case of mortar and rocket fire in the Country Information for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza: (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/IsraeltheWestBankandGaza.html)

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Cairo

5 Tawfik Diab St, Qasr Ad Dobarah, Qasr El Nil, Cairo Governorate 11451, Egypt

+20 2 27973300

CairoACS@state.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs

1-833-890-9595 (toll free) and 606-641-0131 (local)

Enroll in Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 9 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert