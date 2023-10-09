Podean launches The Marketplace Index™ to determine how 1200 US and UK brands are winning (and losing) on Amazon
The Marketplace Index™ analyzed one million data-points to rank the Amazon presence and performance of 1200 brands spanning 40 categories in the US and UK.
The industry has never had a way to independently measure the effectiveness of their Amazon efforts - until now. For any sceptics, you'll note many of Podean's 150+ clients also have room to improve!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podean, the leading global marketplace marketing agency, has launched a major initiative called The Marketplace Index™. This detailed research analyzed one million data-points to definitively quantify and rank the Amazon presence and performance of brands spanning 40 categories across the US and UK.
Brands and agencies intrinsically felt that optimizing their content, media, retail operations and customer experience would likely lead to better sales, but until The Marketplace Index™ there was no way to measure and compare the performance against all 25+ critical elements leading to success.
The research and subsequent report included information on over 1200 brands on Amazon and was gathered via enterprise-grade tools, custom scraping, and thorough human vetting. Each criteria was weighted according to sales contribution and creating the report took over 500 hours of analysis.
Top-performing brand data detailed in The Marketplace Index™ is available via www.themarketplaceindex.com, as is the ability to download UK and US reports. While the website and documents only include the top 5 brands per category and summaries by discipline area (retail, media, content, customer experience), the full data can be requested and includes at minimum of 15 brands per category and scores for each of the 25+ individual criteria. For any brands that are not included in this initiative, they can also be analyzed for free via website submission.
“Our analysis has shown a clear correlation between The Marketplace Index™ scores and best-seller rankings. We know that by optimizing efforts against all included metrics, that brands will grow their Amazon sales at a rate that beats their competitors,” says Travis Johnson, Global CEO of Podean.“
“Leading brands have seen this formula deliver amazing results and we’re releasing our optimization scorecard to the broader industry to improve the overall standard for companies that strive for Amazon excellence” added Mark Power, Founder and CEO of Podean.
Top ranking brands included Huggies, Garnier, Under Armour, Nivea, e.l.f., L’Oreal, Philips, Pampers and Garden of Life.
Some of the poorest ranked brands include Panasonic, Samsung, Zoggs, Klipsch, Baileys, Skechers, Samsung and Puma.
The Marketplace Index™ will be repeated annually and new countries and new marketplaces (eg. Walmart) will be added to the next iteration.
About Podean:
Podean is the only top-tier advanced Amazon partner (AASP) with offices on five continents. Working with brands such as Under Armour, e.l.f. Cosmetics, AB Inbev, Speedo, Danone, Spectrum Brands and over one hundred others, Podean’s has been the recipient of numerous global ecommerce excellence awards. Mark Power, Podean’s founder, co-authored “Amazon for CMOs” - a book that has received considerable acclaim from the ecommerce industry. Travis Johnson, Podean’s Global CEO, was previously the CEO of numerous holding-company advertising agencies.
