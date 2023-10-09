Podean launches The Marketplace Index™ to determine how 1200 US and UK brands are winning (and losing) on Amazon

Podean Marketplace Index Podean Marketplace Marketing Mark Power, Travis Johnson

The Marketplace Index™ analyzed one million data-points to rank the Amazon presence and performance of 1200 brands spanning 40 categories in the US and UK.

The industry has never had a way to independently measure the effectiveness of their Amazon efforts - until now. For any sceptics, you'll note many of Podean's 150+ clients also have room to improve!” — Travis Johnson