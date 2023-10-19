Crush Wine Experiences presents the NYC Autumn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival, November 11 on Manhattan's L.E.S.
The autumn wine and culinary tasting will include a sommelier-curated selection of global and U.S. wines, craft beverages, and artisanal foods, plus select lifestyle brands. Tasting tables will feature selections perfect for the upcoming holiday season, including dry, crisp, zesty, and aromatic white wines along with fruity, complex, savory, and full-bodied reds, plus rosé and sparkling selections. France, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, California, New York, and Washington State are among the old and new wine regions included at the grand tasting. The pre-holiday season event also features craft beverages from New York makers and others around the country. Artisan food makers from New York City and beyond will sample baked goods, sauces, spreads, cheeses, chips, chocolates, mixers, and other specialty items. In addition to sipping and sampling, guests can keep their complimentary Crush WineXP custom tasting glass and tote bag as souvenirs.
“We’re excited to return to this unique Lower East Side venue with a historical, eclectic vibe, notes Sam Kimball, founder of Crush Wine Experiences. The stone walls and high ceilings, create the perfect setting for our often-imitated upscale event with an incomparable curated selection of food and drink. “We are excited to feature the LaLuca VIP Bubbly Bar, along with renowned, award-winning California makers Ridge and Robert Biale, among others in the main tasting and look forward to presenting a lively, engaging atmosphere where guests can enjoy wines, craft beverages, and an array of artisanal foods as they chat directly with food and winemakers for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.”
Participating exhibitors include: LaLuca Prosecco – Official Sparkling Wine of NYC Autumn Crush, Adirondack Winery, Althea’s Tropical Delights, Amour Genève, Aquilini Vineyards, Aruba Tourism, Baked by Noon, The Biscotti Company, C4 Energy Drink, Cooper’s Daughter Spirits, Don Tony Perez Wines, Drunken Fruit, Ferreira Carpenter Estates, Fort Hamilton Distillery, Gezellig NY, Grapevine Distributors, Green Mountain Energy, Il Mulino Pasta Sauce, Iniceri Wines, Italo Cescon, KP Customized Kreationz, Li-Lac Chocolates, The Long Drink, Mengler Family Wines, Molly & Mags, Pail Shop Vineyards, Passion Fusion, Perfect Blends, Pierre’s Spicy, Pinaq Tropical Liqueur, Privatus Wine, Ridge Vineyards, Robert Biale Vineyards, Ronance Mouthwatering Morsels Mushroom Chips, Salsa Di Parma, Sibahle Teas, Simply Mixology, smartwater, Vini Tonnino, Upstate Vodka by Sauvage Distillery, and Yachi Blanc '22. Additional wineries and artisanal food purveyors will be added in the coming weeks; check website for details.
An all-new featured food vendor area will include small plates for sale from NYC makers including Founders Oyster Farm, Passion Fusion (tacos), Althea’s Tropical Delights (Caribbean fare). As with all Crush Wine Experiences events, artisanal food companies and New York State wineries and craft beverage makers will have full size items and bottles available for guests to purchase and enjoy at home.
NYC Autumn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival tickets are on sale now, ranging from $50 to $120, depending upon ticket level and time of purchase. Check the website for current ticket information, limited time offers, and availability. Guests must be 21 or older to attend all of Crush Wine Experience’s festivals. Advance purchase is highly recommended as these popular tastings have experienced sold out crowds for over a decade, and the autumn event is expected to do the same.
For complete details or to purchase tickets for the NYC Autumn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival, visit CrushWineXP.com.
About Crush Wine Experiences
Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won’t find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person events, virtual tastings, private and corporate wine tours, small group luxury, wine, food and cultural tours in Europe, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine- and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food-makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.com.
