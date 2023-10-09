Indignor House Publishing is proud to announce our annual writing competition for students up through high school
INDIGNOR TREEHOUSE Short Story Annual Competition is officially open with expected publication in the summer of 2024.
Kid, you'll move mountains.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving Mountains, the 2024 theme for the children's annual writing competition.
Indignor House Publishing is proud to announce our annual writing competition for students up through high school. INDIGNOR TREEHOUSE Short Story Annual Competition is officially open with expected publication in the summer of 2024. Submissions are now being accepted and will close on February 28, 2024. Book format will be in three media (hardback with jacket, softback, and e-book).
Short stories can be of any genre including poetry. Maximum count is 5,000 words. Cost for submission is $20.00, which covers administration and production.
Three levels of award –
First Place - $300
Second Place - $200
Third Place - $100
A medal and publication are included, along with other exciting prizes. Each awardee will receive a hardback, and others chosen for publication will receive a softback. Books will be available through standard book distribution online and in bookstores. Those chosen for publication will be professionally edited, and all submittals will receive a critique.
To download an application for your child or for more information, please visit our website, or email us at submissions@indignorhouse.com.
Lynn Yvonne Moon
Indignor House, Inc.
+1 757-373-7752
email us here
