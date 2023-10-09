New Study Confirms the Accuracy of VitalStream’s Continuous Cardiac Output Measurements on Post Cardiac Surgery Patients
VitalStream is an FDA-cleared wireless, wearable monitor for continuous blood pressure and advanced hemodynamics.
Noninvasive cardiac output measurements from VitalStream® meet the threshold for agreement with Swan-Ganz CCO measurements.
None of the patients asked for it to be removed before the monitoring period ended.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretaker Medical today announced the results of a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing. The research assessed the accuracy of VitalStream’s cardiac output (CO) measurements against the established gold standard, pulmonary artery catheter (PAC) guided thermodilution CO, in the challenging post-surgery cardiac ICU setting.
The study examined over 15,000 data points. VitalStream showed an absolute agreement of 35% which is comfortably under the 45% limit benchmark for noninvasive and minimally invasive technologies. These results were achieved without device calibration to thermodilution.
VitalStream demonstrating clinically acceptable efficacy to invasive thermodilution CCO provides clinicians with a compelling choice and promises wider applicability across patient demographics and diverse care environments.
“A noninvasive and clinically validated technology opens the door for use in more mobile patients and can extend hemodynamic monitoring to other units so they can be more closely monitored,” described Ashish K. Khanna, MD, Intensivist and Anesthesiologist, and Vice Chair of Research at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
While other noninvasive continuous blood pressure and cardiac output devices have shown promise in extending monitoring, most of the previous wearable technologies have not been tolerated by awake patients.
“Although the question was not specifically asked in this study, all patients seemed to accept the wearable monitoring device, stated Dr. Khanna. “None of the patients asked for it to be removed before the monitoring period ended.”
VitalStream features an innovative low-pressure finger sensor, automatic calibration and patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology. It is the only wireless, wearable ICU-grade continuous cardiac output and blood pressure monitor to be clinically validated and FDA-cleared.
For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact Caretaker Medical. The full study can be accessed here.
Dr. Khanna will be discussing this study on October 26, 2023 at 1 PM ET. To learn more, register for the webinar today.
About Caretaker Medical
Caretaker Medical, founded in 2014, is a Charlottesville, Virginia based digital health company focused on developing wireless, high-acuity, continuous patient monitoring platforms that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity and maximize patient compliance and comfort.
