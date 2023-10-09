New Study Confirms the Accuracy of VitalStream’s Continuous Cardiac Output Measurements on Post Cardiac Surgery Patients

Continuous cardiac output monitor on a patient's wrist.

VitalStream is an FDA-cleared wireless, wearable monitor for continuous blood pressure and advanced hemodynamics.

VitalStream application on a tablet

VitalStream application with advanced hemodynamic parameters.

Noninvasive cardiac output measurements from VitalStream® meet the threshold for agreement with Swan-Ganz CCO measurements.

None of the patients asked for it to be removed before the monitoring period ended.”
— Ashish K. Khanna, MD, Intensivist and Anesthesiologist
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretaker Medical today announced the results of a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing. The research assessed the accuracy of VitalStream’s cardiac output (CO) measurements against the established gold standard, pulmonary artery catheter (PAC) guided thermodilution CO, in the challenging post-surgery cardiac ICU setting.

The study examined over 15,000 data points. VitalStream showed an absolute agreement of 35% which is comfortably under the 45% limit benchmark for noninvasive and minimally invasive technologies. These results were achieved without device calibration to thermodilution.

VitalStream demonstrating clinically acceptable efficacy to invasive thermodilution CCO provides clinicians with a compelling choice and promises wider applicability across patient demographics and diverse care environments.

“A noninvasive and clinically validated technology opens the door for use in more mobile patients and can extend hemodynamic monitoring to other units so they can be more closely monitored,” described Ashish K. Khanna, MD, Intensivist and Anesthesiologist, and Vice Chair of Research at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

While other noninvasive continuous blood pressure and cardiac output devices have shown promise in extending monitoring, most of the previous wearable technologies have not been tolerated by awake patients.

“Although the question was not specifically asked in this study, all patients seemed to accept the wearable monitoring device, stated Dr. Khanna. “None of the patients asked for it to be removed before the monitoring period ended.”

VitalStream features an innovative low-pressure finger sensor, automatic calibration and patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology. It is the only wireless, wearable ICU-grade continuous cardiac output and blood pressure monitor to be clinically validated and FDA-cleared.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact Caretaker Medical. The full study can be accessed here.

Dr. Khanna will be discussing this study on October 26, 2023 at 1 PM ET. To learn more, register for the webinar today.

About Caretaker Medical
Caretaker Medical, founded in 2014, is a Charlottesville, Virginia based digital health company focused on developing wireless, high-acuity, continuous patient monitoring platforms that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity and maximize patient compliance and comfort.

Jessica Aleles
Caretaker Medical
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

New Study Confirms the Accuracy of VitalStream’s Continuous Cardiac Output Measurements on Post Cardiac Surgery Patients

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jessica Aleles
Caretaker Medical
Company/Organization
Caretaker Medical
1910 English Oaks CIr
Charlottesville, Virginia, 22911
United States
+1 434-409-1945
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Caretaker Medical is an innovator of wireless patient monitoring devices, leveraging their patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology for continuously and non-invasively measuring "beat by beat" blood pressure and hemodynamic parameters with a simple finger sensor. Their FDA-Cleared flagship VitalStream(tm) wireless monitoring platform eliminates blind-spots between intermittent spot check measurements and provides a non-invasive alternative to invasive A-Lines and Catheters, enabling wire-free patient mobility with uninterrupted streaming data to a companion app, secure cloud portal, and integrated EMR's and platforms.

More From This Author
New Study Confirms the Accuracy of VitalStream’s Continuous Cardiac Output Measurements on Post Cardiac Surgery Patients
Caretaker Medical Partners with Red One Medical to Bring Mobile ICU-Level Monitoring to Military Units and Veterans
Caretaker Medical Launches VitalStation™ to Deliver Workflow Efficiencies and Cost Savings for Hospitals
View All Stories From This Author