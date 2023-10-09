Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,576 in the last 365 days.

Indignor House is proud to announce the book launch party for "An Expected End"

Debut Novel Launch Party

Author of An Expected End

Indignor House Logo

Indignor House Logo

Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End," will be signing her debut novel at Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen

One thing certain in an uncertain world.”
— Amanda Sue Creasey
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End" is hosting a novel launch party on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at:

Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen
6525 Centralia Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
804-454-0605

https://brewbarandkitchen.com/

The publisher will be present with book available for purchase, and Amanda will be available for signings.

Don't miss this great opportunity to meet the author of next best seller up close and in person.

Lynn Yvonne Moon
Indignor House, Inc.
+1 757-373-7752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

An Expected End

You just read:

Indignor House is proud to announce the book launch party for "An Expected End"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more