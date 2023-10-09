Indignor House is proud to announce the book launch party for "An Expected End"
Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End," will be signing her debut novel at Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen
One thing certain in an uncertain world.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End" is hosting a novel launch party on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at:
— Amanda Sue Creasey
Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen
6525 Centralia Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
804-454-0605
https://brewbarandkitchen.com/
The publisher will be present with book available for purchase, and Amanda will be available for signings.
Don't miss this great opportunity to meet the author of next best seller up close and in person.
Lynn Yvonne Moon
Indignor House, Inc.
+1 757-373-7752
