Indignor House is proud to announce the book launch party for "An Expected End"

Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End," will be signing her debut novel at Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen

One thing certain in an uncertain world.” — Amanda Sue Creasey

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, October 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End" is hosting a novel launch party on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at:Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen6525 Centralia RoadChesterfield, VA 23832804-454-0605The publisher will be present with book available for purchase, and Amanda will be available for signings.Don't miss this great opportunity to meet the author of next best seller up close and in person.

