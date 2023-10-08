Alert: October 08, 2023

The Embassy is aware of reports of multiple foreign tourists killed in an attack in Alexandria, Egypt today, Oct 8, 2023. This incident may be related to ongoing hostilities in Gaza and Israel. U.S. citizens in Egypt should exercise increased security awareness and precautions.

2797-2301 during business hours, Sunday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For emergencies after business hours and on weekends and holidays, U.S. citizens can contact the Embassy Duty Officer via the Embassy switchboard at 2797-3300 . More information is available at our website eg.usembassy.gov 5 Tawfik Diab Street (formerly known as Latin America Street), Garden City, Cairo. For further information, U.S. citizens may call the Embassy’s American Citizens Services Unit atduring business hours,from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For emergencies after business hours and on weekends and holidays, U.S. citizens can contact the Embassy Duty Officer via the Embassy switchboard at. More information is available at our website. The Embassy is located at(formerly known as Latin America Street), Garden City, Cairo.

step.state.gov All U.S. citizens traveling abroad should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive ongoing updates about emergency situations where they travel. Enroll now at

American Citizen Services

U.S. Embassy Cairo

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 8 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert