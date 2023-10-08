UPDATE: VT State Police, Watch Commander schedule: October 2nd - 8th
Captain Matt Daley will be covering the Northern Watch Command until 0800 on Monday morning.
From: Kelley, Rich
Sent: Monday, October 2, 2023 8:23 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: VT State Police, Watch Commander schedule: October 2nd - 8th
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Watch Commander Schedule for the week of October 2nd to 8th.
Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.
Watch Commander – North
Lieutenant Cory Lozier
Watch Commander – South
Lieutenant Steve Coote
Watch Commander – Troop A (north)
Williston: 802-878-7111
St. Albans: 802-524-5993
Berlin: 802-229-9191
St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111
Derby: 802-334-8881
Watch Commander – Troop B (south)
Westminster: 802-722-4600
Royalton: 802-234-9933
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421
Rutland: 802-773-9101
New Haven: 802-388-4919
Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations