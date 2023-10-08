Submit Release
News Search

There were 142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,171 in the last 365 days.

Cancellation of two performances of the programme Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville of the 35th Macao International Music Festival on 8 Octob

MACAU, October 8 - Due to the fact that Typhoon Signal No. 8 is likely to be hoisted later, the programme Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini “The Barber of Seville”, originally scheduled today (8/10), at 3pm and 8pm, at Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, will be cancelled. The refund procedures will be announced later. We apologize for any inconvenience.

You just read:

Cancellation of two performances of the programme Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville of the 35th Macao International Music Festival on 8 Octob

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more