Cancellation of two performances of the programme Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville of the 35th Macao International Music Festival on 8 Octob

MACAU, October 8 - Due to the fact that Typhoon Signal No. 8 is likely to be hoisted later, the programme Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini “The Barber of Seville”, originally scheduled today (8/10), at 3pm and 8pm, at Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, will be cancelled. The refund procedures will be announced later. We apologize for any inconvenience.