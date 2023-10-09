SuperCrowdUtah Extends Early-Bird Ticket Sales Deadline
The Utah-Based Crowdfunding Conference of the Year on October 23 Extends Early-Bird Discounts Through October 16.
Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to learn from industry leaders and experts, network with like-minded individuals, and gain invaluable insights into crowdfunding and entrepreneurship.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation, announces the extension of the early-bird ticket sales deadline for the much-anticipated SuperCrowdUtah event. In response to popular demand and to ensure that no one misses out on this unique opportunity, early-bird ticket sales will now be available until October 16, 2023.
Event Details:
Event Name: SuperCrowdUtah
Date: October 23, 2023
Location: Miller Conference Center at the Salt Lake Community College
Address: 9750 S 300 W Sandy, UT 84070
SuperCrowdUtah is set to be an enlightening event that promises to support community builders, social entrepreneurs, and diverse founders. It will provide expert content aimed at accelerating access to capital and help individuals learn how to invest in their businesses via Regulation Crowdfunding.
The event's distinguished lineup of speakers includes:
Devin Thorpe, The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation and Crowdfunding Professional Association
Rosemary Lesser, Utah House of Representatives
Shaun Michel, Michel Real Estate
Beth Colosimo, The MILL
Erin Hottenstein, Trebuchet Group
Tom Lund, Kinect Capital Volunteer
Brad Bertoch, Angel Investor
Terrence Gallman, GIG Group
David Ezekiel Brooks, Able Fund
Brian Belley, KingsCrowd and the Crowdfunding Professional Association
Bryce Hansen, SBDC
Diane Sontum, The Local Crowd
Andrew Stephenson, CrowdCheck, Inc. and the Crowdfunding Professional Association
Matt Warnock, Ridgecrest Herbals
Tara Spalding, Kinect Capital
Brian Christie, Brainsy and Crowdfunding Professional Association
Léa Bouhelier-Gautreau, KingsCrowd
Christian Harrison, Entrepreneur
Steve Cinelli, Banker, Advisor, Strategist, FinTech Exec, Benign Provocateur
“Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to learn from industry leaders and experts, network with like-minded individuals, and gain invaluable insights into crowdfunding and entrepreneurship,” says host Devin Thorpe.
Ticket Prices:
General Admission: $199
Early-Bird (extended to October 16): $142
Couple’s Package (valid for any two people purchasing tickets together): $143
SuperCrowdUtah promises to be a groundbreaking event that you won't want to miss. Secure your early-bird tickets before the extended deadline on October 16, 2023, and be a part of this transformative experience.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://TheSuperCrowd.com.
About The Super Crowd, Inc.
The Super Crowd, Inc. is a public benefit corporation committed to fostering community building and supporting social entrepreneurs through crowdfunding and related initiatives. We are dedicated to facilitating the growth and success of businesses that make a positive impact on society.
Devin Thorpe
The Super Crowd
+1 385-293-3846
SuperCrowdUtah