VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Shooting incident

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2005966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1:05a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7th, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Shooting

VICTIM: Cooper Bergeron

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday morning, Oct. 7th, 2023, at a residence off of US RT 7 in the town of Swanton. Troopers were notified of the shooting and were informed that the victim Cooper Bergeron, 19, of Swanton had been transported in a private vehicle for treatment at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans. Investigation revealed that Bergeron suffered a gunshot wound. At this time, initial information indicates the shooting reportedly occurred during an altercation with unknown individuals, who fled afterwards. This does not appear to be random and appears to be an isolated incident. Bergeron was initially treated at NMC before being transferred to UVMC, for treatment of the injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. People also can provide anonymous tips online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.