Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A5004838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/07/2023 @ 1551 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park St, Barton
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Stephanie Shields
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/07/2023 at approximately 1551 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Park St in Barton. Troopers responded to the residence and investigations revealed Stephanie Shields (26) had caused harm to a household member. Shields was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Shields was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 @ 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.