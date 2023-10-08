Submit Release
Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A5004838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2023 @ 1551 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park St, Barton

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:   Stephanie Shields                                            

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/07/2023 at approximately 1551 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Park St in Barton.  Troopers responded to the residence and investigations revealed Stephanie Shields (26) had caused harm to a household member.  Shields was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing.  Shields was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $1000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/09/2023 @ 1230          

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

