Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A5004838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2023 @ 1551 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park St, Barton

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Stephanie Shields

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/07/2023 at approximately 1551 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Park St in Barton. Troopers responded to the residence and investigations revealed Stephanie Shields (26) had caused harm to a household member. Shields was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Shields was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $1000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 @ 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.