SECNAV Del Toro Awards Posthumous Promotion to Cmdr. William C. McCool

Capt. McCool was a member of the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1983. During this weekend, members of the Class of 1983 gathered for their 40-year homecoming in addition to honoring their fallen classmate.

“Commander McCool’s outstanding record of sustained superior performance in operational assignments, as a test pilot, and as pilot of the Space Shuttle Columbia, clearly indicate he was on track to be selected to the grade of Captain,” said Secretary Del Toro. “I can think of no better way to celebrate his career and lasting legacy than to promote McCool to the rank that he was on track to achieve.”

Capt. McCool died Feb. 1, 2003 along with six crew members aboard Space Shuttle Columbia prior to her scheduled landing over the southern United States. Aboard STS-107, he logged 15 days, 22 hours and 20 minutes in space. He and his crew conducted over 80 experiments during their 16-day flight aboard STS-107 Columbia.

Prior to this tragic incident, McCool distinguished himself through 20 years of honorable naval service. He was an Eagle Scout, graduated second out of 1,083 members of his Naval Academy class, and held masters of science degrees from the University of Maryland and the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. He also graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School Class 101 and earned the “Outstanding Student” and “Best DT-II Thesis” awards. During his time as a pilot, McCool logged over 2,800 hours flight experience in 24 aircraft and over 400 carrier arrestments.

Title 10, United States Code, Section 1563a provides authority for the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) to make an honorary promotion (whether or not posthumous) to any grade not exceeding O-8. SECDEF has delegated authority to the Secretaries of the Military Departments to make honorary promotions to the grades of O-1 to O-6.