FW: Release Draft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VERMONT STATE POLICE CONTINUE INVESTIGATION INTO CASTLETON HOMICIDE

CASTLETON, VT – Detectives with the Vermont State police are continuing with the investigation into the death of 77-year-old Honoree Fleming on the Rail Trail in Castleton near 1660 South Street Thursday afternoon. Detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses and neighbors in the area of the homicide and continue to gather surveillance footage from the area.

Witnesses on the Rail trail describe the person of interest as a white male having short RED hair, not dark hair as reported earlier, approximately 5'10", last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, and carrying a black backpack. Anyone on the rail trail around this time who may have observed the male are asked to call the Vermont State Police.

Honoree Fleming entered the Rail Trail on Thursday around 4:00 p.m. from the pavilion area at Castleton College, she walked south (towards Poultney). Honoree was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, black pants, and black sneakers. Anyone who saw Honoree walking is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Fleming was found deceased at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Chief Medical Examiner later determined the cause of her death was gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death homicide.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities and to report anything suspicious to the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State police are also requesting the public and businesses in the Castleton area to review their surveillance systems and game cameras for the possible suspect from early afternoon to evening hours of October 5.

This investigation is on-going and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Castleton Police Department.

No further information is available at this time. Vermont state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

Mark,

Can you update the PR that was sent out yesterday. I’m waiting for a picture of Honoree to go out with the PR. We wanted to add the following:

Detectives with the Vermont State police are continuing with the investigation into the death of Honoree Fleming. Detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses and neighbors in the area of the homicide and continue to gather surveillance footage from the area.

Witnesses on the Rail trail describe the person of interest as having short red hair, not dark hair as reported earlier.

Honoree Fleming entered the Rail Trail on Thursday around 4:00pm from the pavilion area at Castleton College, she walked south (towards Poultney). Honoree was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, black pants and black sneakers. Anyone who had seen Honoree walking is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Captain Scott Dunlap Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit Commander Phone: (802)442-5421 Cell: (802)585-6710

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.