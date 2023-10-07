FW: Release Draft
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
VERMONT STATE POLICE CONTINUE INVESTIGATION INTO CASTLETON HOMICIDE
CASTLETON, VT – Detectives with the Vermont State police are continuing with the investigation into the death of 77-year-old Honoree Fleming on the Rail Trail in Castleton near 1660 South Street Thursday afternoon. Detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses and neighbors in the area of the homicide and continue to gather surveillance footage from the area.
Witnesses on the Rail trail describe the person of interest as a white male having short RED hair, not dark hair as reported earlier, approximately 5'10", last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, and carrying a black backpack. Anyone on the rail trail around this time who may have observed the male are asked to call the Vermont State Police.
Honoree Fleming entered the Rail Trail on Thursday around 4:00 p.m. from the pavilion area at Castleton College, she walked south (towards Poultney). Honoree was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, black pants, and black sneakers. Anyone who saw Honoree walking is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
Fleming was found deceased at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Chief Medical Examiner later determined the cause of her death was gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death homicide.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities and to report anything suspicious to the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Vermont State police are also requesting the public and businesses in the Castleton area to review their surveillance systems and game cameras for the possible suspect from early afternoon to evening hours of October 5.
This investigation is on-going and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Castleton Police Department.
No further information is available at this time. Vermont state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.
Mark,
Can you update the PR that was sent out yesterday. I’m waiting for a picture of Honoree to go out with the PR. We wanted to add the following:
Detectives with the Vermont State police are continuing with the investigation into the death of Honoree Fleming. Detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses and neighbors in the area of the homicide and continue to gather surveillance footage from the area.
Witnesses on the Rail trail describe the person of interest as having short red hair, not dark hair as reported earlier.
Honoree Fleming entered the Rail Trail on Thursday around 4:00pm from the pavilion area at Castleton College, she walked south (towards Poultney). Honoree was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, black pants and black sneakers. Anyone who had seen Honoree walking is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
Captain Scott Dunlap
Vermont State Police
Major Crime Unit Commander
Phone: (802)442-5421
Cell: (802)585-6710
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
VERMONT STATE POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIM OF CASTLETON HOMICIDE
CASTLETON, VT – Vermont State Police have identified the victim of the homicide in Castleton on Thursday, October 5 as 77-year-old Honoree Fleming of Castleton, Vermont. An autopsy was completed Friday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The medical examiner determined the cause of her death was gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is a homicide.
Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the Rail Trail near 1660 South Street after receiving a call regarding a deceased female. Arriving troopers discovered Fleming deceased at the scene.
A witness in the area reported a possible suspect was northbound on the rail trail walking towards the Castleton University campus after gunshots were heard. The witness described a white male approximately 5'10", short dark-colored hair, last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack. The Vermont State Police ask anyone on the rail trail around this time who may have observed the male to call the Vermont State Police.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities and to report anything suspicious to the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Vermont State police are also requesting the public and businesses in the Castleton area to review their surveillance systems and game cameras for the possible suspect from early afternoon to evening hours of October 5.
This investigation is on-going and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Castleton Police Department.
The section of the rail trail that had been closed for the investigation is now re-open.
No further information is available at this time. Vermont state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.