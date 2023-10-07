Governor Lamont Statement on Violent Attacks in Israel
Press Releases
10/07/2023
Governor Lamont Statement on Violent Attacks in Israel
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s violent attacks in Israel:
“I am appalled by the attacks on innocent Israeli civilians. Connecticut stands in solidarity with the people of Israel and condemns these terrorist attacks by Hamas. My heart is with the families of the victims in this dark hour.”
