Governor Lamont Statement on Violent Attacks in Israel

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

10/07/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s violent attacks in Israel:

“I am appalled by the attacks on innocent Israeli civilians. Connecticut stands in solidarity with the people of Israel and condemns these terrorist attacks by Hamas. My heart is with the families of the victims in this dark hour.”

