Maverick’s Legacy reminds everyone to be aware of the choking hazard posed by trick or treat candy this Halloween
Maverick’s Legacy is dedicated to its mission of promoting infant and child safety through awareness and educationBRANCHVILLE, NJ, USA, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maverick’s Legacy, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting child safety and supporting families, is deeply concerned about the recent recall of Cocco Candy Rolling Candy. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), in collaboration with Asaf Gida d/b/a Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution Corp., has announced the recall of approximately 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy units in various flavors due to a critical choking hazard.
The recall has been initiated due to the candy’s rolling ball dislodging, which can potentially become trapped in a child’s throat, posing a fatal choking risk. Tragically, CPSC has already received one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and lost her life after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and caused a complete airway blockage in New York in April 2023.
Consumers who have purchased these rolling candies should stop using them immediately, remove them from children’s reach, and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund at (888) 802-8823 or by email at Recall@kgrdistribution.com. More information about the recall is available on the CPSC website: [CPSC Recall Information] ( https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Cocco-Candy-and-KGR-Distribution-Recall-Coccos-Candy-Rolling-Candy-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-One-Death-Reported ).
With Halloween around the corner, and candy being a central theme across most October celebrations, Maverick’s Legacy urges the public to be aware that various sweets can pose a choking risk. Candies with a higher choking risk include hard candies, sweets with round or smooth surfaces, and chewing gum. To prevent choking emergencies, it is essential to be prepared by having an airway clearance device, such as a LifeVac, on hand in case current protocols don’t work to clear an airway blockage.
Additionally, Maverick’s Legacy encourages safe eating habits, such as sitting and thoroughly chewing while eating. It is crucial not to give hard candies, including round lollipops, or gum to children under the age of 5.
Maverick’s Legacy remains dedicated to its mission of promoting infant and child safety through awareness and education and extends heartfelt condolences to the family affected by this tragic incident.
For more information on how to prevent further choking injuries and deaths, please visit Maverick’s Legacy at www.MavericksLegacy.org.
About Maverick’s Legacy:
Maverick’s Legacy is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in memory of Maverick Scott Chambers tragically passed away April 2022, at almost 5 months old from a choking accident. The organization’s mission is to promote infant and child safety through awareness and education, as well as to support families who have experienced the loss of a child. Maverick’s Legacy works to reduce preventable choking deaths and injuries by providing LifeVac devices to schools and first responders and by spreading awareness about infant and child safety
