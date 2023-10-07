Vehicle Sought in a Homicide in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at approximately 3:29 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the intersection of 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, for report of sounds of gunshots and a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim inside of a vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was admitted with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, September 8, 2023, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Brandon Gant of Southeast, DC.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can been seen in this video: https://youtu.be/Xl7EUWNPK-o

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

