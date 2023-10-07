Nogales Border Patrol agents make significant drug seizure

Tucson, Ariz.-A Nogales Station Border Patrol agent and his K9 partner discovered more than 130 pounds of narcotics while patrolling Thursday morning near Amado, Arizona.

A Nogales Station Canine Team discovered an abandoned meth/fentanyl load on Thursday.

The K9 alerted to a trained odor around 10 a.m. while working in an area near the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint. Tracing the odor, the K9 team found and seized four abandoned duffel bags containing suspected illicit drugs. The drugs later tested positive for the properties consistent with meth and fentanyl, totaling 71 pounds of meth and more than 63 pounds of fentanyl.

“This narcotics seizure is significant,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. “It not only demonstrates the hard work of this dedicated canine team but also illustrates the need for our agents to be in the field, doing what they do best. In this case, that’s keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our nation’s communities.”

The narcotics have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact Tucson Sector at (520) 748-3000.

For more details regarding this news release, contact the Tucson Sector Public Affairs Office at tca-pao@cbp.dhs.gov or by phone at (520) 748-3210. Contact us to schedule an interview.