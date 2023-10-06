Submit Release
Man Arrested for 2020 Homicide in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

 

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at approximately 3:17 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the 1600 block of 19th Street. Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult female, inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Kriston Robinson, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Friday, October 6, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested 56-year-old Guy Johnson, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

