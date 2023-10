Westminster Barracks / DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B1006768

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/06/2023 - 3:12 PM

STREET: VT RTE 142 (Fort Bridgman Rd)

TOWN: Vernon

WEATHER: Dry and cloudy.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan McGrath

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1990

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: 2000

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mark Lyons

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gainesville, FL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: passenger side damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/06/23 at approximately 3:12 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Fort Bridgman Rd (VT RTE 142), in the Town of Vernon, VT. The Vermont State Police arrived at the scene and identified one of the operators as Mark Lyons (65). The State Police performed standardized field sobriety tests on Lyons and took him into custody for suspicion of DUI. Lyons was transported to the Westminster Barracks, processed, and charged with the crime of DUI #1.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham Criminal Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2023 - 8:30 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.