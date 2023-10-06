MEDIA RELEASE

Oct. 6, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Nominees announced for 7th District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 6, 2023) – The Seventh District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Seventh District Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge George M. Harmond on Feb. 1, 2024.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Brian Bolinder, Shareholder/Associate, Richards Brandt Miller Nelson; Christian Bryner, County Attorney, Carbon County; Jon Carpenter, Judge, Carbon County, Wellington City and East Carbon Justice Courts; Tony Graf, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office; Letitia Toombs, Team Lead/Attorney, Weber County Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Seventh District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Oct. 23, 2023. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

###