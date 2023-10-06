MEDIA RELEASE

Oct. 6, 2023

Nominees announced for 3rd District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 6, 2023) – The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Third District Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge Randall N. Skanchy on Dec. 29, 2023.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Richard Daynes, Assistant Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Jeffrey Makin, Senior Vice President, Sunrun Inc.; Stephen Nelson, Assistant Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Richard Pehrson, Prosecutor, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office; Samantha Slark, Senior City Attorney, Salt Lake City Corporation.

Written comments can be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Oct. 23, 2023. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

