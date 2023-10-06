Video/Photo Release

Posted on Oct 6, 2023 in News

Hawaii Technology Development Corporation

For Immediate Release: October 6, 2023

Local Businesses Celebrate National Manufacturing Day

HONOLULU—In anticipation of National Manufacturing Day, state legislators and business leaders participated in an islandwide tour of local manufacturing businesses yesterday.

The tour of local manufacturers was coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) INNOVATE Hawaii program to provide participants an insider’s look at how Hawaii manufacturers operate, and to highlight the importance of manufacturing to the local community and economy.

Local businesses that hosted stops along yesterday’s manufacturing tour included:

TruTag Technologies in Kapolei,

The Patisserie in Pearl City,

Pacific Shipyards International at Honolulu Harbor, and

Aloha Beer Company in Kakaako.

National Manufacturing Day recognizes our country’s manufacturing industry and is meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.

See Google Drive link below with photos and video taken from the tour of local businesses (images courtesy HTDC):

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zfYDhkG4Ds6xaHP9aY2K8DSL7w40u2Lv?usp=drive_link

About Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC):

Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) is a state agency attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). HTDC’s mission is to facilitate the development and growth of Hawaii’s high technology industry by developing a flourishing technology industry that produces quality, high-paying jobs for Hawaii residents. HTDC is providing capital, building infrastructure and developing talent to foster innovation and diversify Hawaii’s economy. www.htdc.org

# # #

Media Contact:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480