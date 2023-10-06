Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Sherry Taylor as Hendry County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Sherry Taylor as Hendry County Supervisor of Elections.

 

Sherry Taylor

Taylor, of LaBelle, is the Chief Deputy Supervisor of Elections for Hendry County. Previously, she was a Paralegal for the Luckey Law Firm, P.L. With over ten years of experience with elections in the Hendry County Supervisor of Elections office, Taylor is currently enrolled in Florida Certified Election Professionals certification courses.

 

