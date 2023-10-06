Government Provides Funding to Saskatchewan Veterinary Medical Association for Workforce Study

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has partnered with the Saskatchewan Veterinary Medical Association (SVMA) to facilitate a workforce study to determine veterinary labour market needs and better support veterinary retention in Saskatchewan. The Government of Saskatchewan has provided $100,000 to support this endeavour.

"Recruitment and retention of veterinary professionals is important for every animal owner and producer in the province," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "This survey will provide the province, SVMA and veterinary professionals insight into the best retention strategies and ensure Saskatchewan livestock producers have access to the professional supports their animals need."

"Our government is determined to support the livestock industry by taking action to increase the number of veterinary professionals practicing in the province," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "We will continue to work with SVMA, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the University of Saskatchewan's Western College of Veterinary Medicine to ensure we meet the growing demand for veterinary services now and into the future."

The 2020 Canadian Veterinary Medical Association's Workforce Study confirmed that Saskatchewan is experiencing veterinary shortages. This subsequent study will provide critical information on recruitment and retention challenges specific to Saskatchewan, as well as inform which supports or incentives would be most effective to overcome these challenges.

"The SVMA is proud to partner with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Advanced Education along with Malatest to put forth the workforce survey," SVMA President Dr. Zachary Johnson said. "We feel the survey will allow us to gain insight into areas that can be improved to make meaningful change within the veterinary industry in Saskatchewan. We are very thankful for the financial contributions from both the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Advanced Education that has enabled us to put forth what we feel can be very impactful survey within our profession."

Malatest has been contracted to conduct this research study. The study will review the number of training seats for veterinarians and veterinary technologists in the province, define the scope of the shortage and explore approaches to better support all animal owners and the livestock industry.

-30-

For more information, contact: