Re: Windham Hill Rd Closure
Windham Hill Rd in Townshend is now open to all lanes of travel.
From: Manus, Aymie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, October 6, 2023 1:54 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Windham Hill Rd Closure
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Windham Hill Rd will remain closed in the area of 348 Windham Hill Rd in Townshend due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until 5 PM this evening and then the roadway will be open to one lane.
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.