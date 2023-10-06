Blackbird Creek Fall Festival set for October 21

Free Event will also Celebrate Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve’s 30th Anniversary

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve will bring an added element to the traditional family fun, food and entertainment awaiting visitors to the 14th annual Blackbird Creek Fall Festival.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve (DNERR) hosts the festival at the reserve, along the banks of Blackbird Creek. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Blackbird Creek Reserve, 801 Blackbird Landing Road, near Townsend.

The Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve, consisting of the Blackbird Creek Reserve and the St. Jones Reserve in Dover, is part of a national system of reserves that protects more than 1.3 million acres of coastal land and water.

This year, DNERR is celebrating its 30th year, and the milestone will be incorporated into kids crafts and other activities at the fall festival.

“Every year we look forward to the Blackbird Creek Fall Festival and for the opportunity to partner with our vendors to create a fun-filled day,” said Laurel Sullivan, education coordinator at DNERR. “This year is extra special because we are also celebrating DNERR’s 30th anniversary.”

The free festival will feature crafts, hands-on learning about the estuary, live music, food trucks and kids’ activities. Visitors may also browse the works of artisans, enjoy hayrides and check out the educational exhibitors.

Families also can get a “passport” and earn a prize by visiting all the participating stations throughout the festival, learning about the natural resources and heritage of the Delaware Bay through games, demonstrations and challenges.

More information on the Blackbird Creek Fall Festival is available de.gov/blackbirdfestival.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov.

###