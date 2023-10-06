New ADVISER Validation Special Education Warning #798 – Warning Student is Age 3 With a Program Code of Part C and No Part C Delay Code
This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).
New Warning 798 – Warning student is age 3 with a program code of Part C and no Part C delay code
Federal OSEP reporting indicator requires a reason why a Part C student has not transitioned into Part B once they have reached their 3rd birthday. Please add a Part C to Part B Transition Delay Reason to the student’s SPED record. This will be used for ILCD indicators.