New ADVISER Validation Special Education Warning #798 – Warning Student is Age 3 With a Program Code of Part C and No Part C Delay Code

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New Warning 798 – Warning student is age 3 with a program code of Part C and no Part C delay code

Federal OSEP reporting indicator requires a reason why a Part C student has not transitioned into Part B once they have reached their 3rd birthday.  Please add a Part C to Part B Transition Delay Reason to the student’s SPED record. This will be used for ILCD indicators.

