Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,564 in the last 365 days.

TSCI fires result in inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-65)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov


October 6, 2023 (Tecumseh, Neb.) –  Jesse Spenser #80917 (27) died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. He was found unresponsive inside his cell.

Spencer was one of five inmates who intentionally set fires inside of their cells on a housing unit around 6:00 p.m. Staff members responded immediately, including members of the facility’s Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT). Inmates in the affected cells initially refused staff directives. Three inmates then complied and were escorted out. Two others, including Spencer, continued to refuse. Staff members went in to retrieve them. Spencer was found lying in his cell. Staff members engaged in life saving efforts, but he could not be revived.

Staff members quickly extinguished the fires, which were out by the time local fire crews arrived at TSCI. No other housing units were impacted. No other inmates required medical attention. Two staff members were examined at the hospital for non-serious medical situations related to the incident.

Spencer’s sentence began on September 18, 2014. He was serving just over 12 years to 20 years on charges that included second degree assault, assault by a confined person, theft, terroristic threats and criminal mischief out of Gage, Johnson and Lancaster counties.

Currently, TSCI remains on modified operations while the incident is being investigated. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will also conduct an investigation.

###

You just read:

TSCI fires result in inmate death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more