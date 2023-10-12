The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book debuts at ColoringBook.com

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book by coloringbook.com

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book by coloringbook.com

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book by coloringbook.com

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book by coloringbook.com

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book by coloringbook.com

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book by coloringbook.com

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book by coloringbook.com

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book by coloringbook.com

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book embraces and celebrates the fascination that preschoolers have with both dinosaurs and trains.

Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train, kids color a voyage through prehistoric jungles, swamps, volcanoes and oceans, as they unearth basic concepts in life science, natural history and paleontology.”
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book showcases a businesses information on the front cover, 2" tall x 8.5" wide, and on the back cover of book, 5.5" tall x 8.5"wide. Included inside you will find black and white line art, games, puzzles, mazes, activities on 14 pages. Pricing ranges from .95 cents to .65 cents a copy, depending on the number of imprint books ordered. The new imprints are being used by businesses for community outreach, after school programs, educational events, brand awareness and all around fun times! Every page officially approved by PBS KIDS® and The Jim Henson Company®. The new products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers.

The Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book embraces and celebrates the fascination that preschoolers have with both dinosaurs and trains. Kids can join Buddy and his adoptive Pteranodon family on a whimsical voyage through prehistoric jungles, swamps, volcanoes and oceans, as they unearth basic concepts in life science, natural history and paleontology. Dinosaur Train begins when Buddy is adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Pteranodon and brought to their nest to hatch at the same time as his new siblings, Tiny, Shiny and Don. Buddy and his new family have an insatiable desire to learn all about the different types of dinosaurs. They board the wondrous Dinosaur Train, which allows them to travel and explore the world inhabited by these amazing creatures.

Spark children’s interest in science, especially life science, natural science and paleontology. Develop children’s inquiry skills to help children think like scientists, by engaging in the following behaviors. Asking questions, making observations, making predictions, making connections, forming hypotheses. Kids also develope possible explanations, investigating and exploring the natural world, drawing conclusions, and sharing findings with others. Provide core science knowledge to enable children to explore the worlds of life science, natural science and paleontology. Inspire children to visit local science and natural history museums, go on “fossil hunts,” and conduct their own explorations and investigations about the natural world.

©2023 The Jim Henson Company PBS KIDS® & © Public Broadcasting Service. All logos are trademarks of their respective owners and used with permission. All rights reserved. ©2023 Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.

Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book debuts at ColoringBook.com

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
Company/Organization
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
9261 Dielman Industrial Drive
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132-2202
United States
+1 314-695-5757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO,

More From This Author
The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book debuts at ColoringBook.com
Lynne Jackson, the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott presents new memorial at Dred Scott's gravesite in St. Louis
PBS KIDS® Characters Imprint Coloring Books Wild Kratts® Berenstain Bears® Odd Squad® Elinor Wonders Why® Odd Squad®
View All Stories From This Author